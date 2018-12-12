PPP leader accuses NAB of victimisation

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan on Tuesday accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of subjecting leaders of opposition parties to political victimisation and double standards in dealing cases of the ruling party and opposition.

“The one-sided accountability of opposition parties and actions of the NAB against leaders of opposition parties are making the accountability body controversial,” he told a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club.

The PPP leader condemned summoning PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Land Company case, saying the land was acquired in 1989.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto was just one year old when the land was purchased and calling in him in the case was the worse example of political victimisation.

The PPP leader said the land was purchased through courts and no irregularity was made while purchasing the land.

Humayun Khan said the property of Prime Minister Imran Khan were being regularised while Bilawal Bhutto was summoned in a case relating to land purchase when he was a child.

“We are waiting for the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) in the assets case involving the sisters of Premier Imran Khan including Aleema Niazi and Uzma Niazi. Imran Khan had publically admitted that he had no money to arrange for the treatment of his mother Shaukat Khanum. And how could his unmarried sisters were able to purchase property worth billions of rupees,” he asked?

He said the NAB should launch probe into the corruption of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), summon Imran Khan in ‘illegal’ use of government helicopter, leasing out 275 acres of state land in Malam Jabba on a throwaway price, wasting public money on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) and other projects.

He alleged that the Bani Gala house of the blue-eyed (ladla Imran Khan) was being regularised while that of poor were being demolished.

The PPP leader said that PPP was subjected to political victimization in every government, its leaders were hanged, martyred and tortured but all these acts failed to deter the resolve of the party leaders and workers.

He said the PTI government had no vision and plan and thus started targeting the political opponents to turned public attention from real issues and its failures.