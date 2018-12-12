No compromise on naming opposition leader PAC chairman: Opp leaders

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of the opposition parties who met in the Parliament House building on Tuesday decided to adopt joint strategy in the Parliament and also maintained that there would be no compromise on naming Leader of the Opposition as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Talking informally to newsmen after the meeting, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said the opposition leader would not chair proceedings of the PAC when it takes up audit paras relating to the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure saying a subcommittee which should be headed by parliamentarian from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would be constituted for the purpose.

“I am thankful to the opposition parties for reposing confidence in me,” Shahbaz Sharif said observing the stance of the opposition parties was based on facts whereas the government was delaying appointment of the PAC chairman under one pretext or the other.

Talking about joint strategy of the opposition parties, Shahbaz Sharif said they would fulfill their responsibilities and save wastage of time of the Parliament.

To a question about preventing Hamza Shahbaz from leaving for London, the opposition leader said it was injustice with him terming the incident an example of civilian dictatorship.

On arrest of Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique, the PML-N President said there has been unholy alliance between the PTI government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “The opposition condemns this political victimisation,” he said adding Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique have been arrested but culprits involved in Malam Jabba land were yet to be touched.

The opposition leader also held a meeting with Speaker Asad Qaisar in his chamber. During the one-on-one meeting, Shahbaz Sharif apprised the Speaker of opposition parties’ decision regarding chairmanship of PAC.

Shahbaz Sharif also requested the Speaker to issue production orders of Khawaja Saad Rafique who was arrested by NAB in Ashiana Housing scheme scandal.

Earlier, the opposition leader challenged that the NAB would not be able to prove corruption of even a half penny till the doomsday.

He said that he would talk about 100 days performance of the incumbent government on floor of the National Assembly.