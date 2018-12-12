One killed, six wounded in Strasbourg shooting: police

STRASBOURG, France: One person has been killed and six people injured in a shooting on Tuesday near a Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, police said, adding that the suspected gunman was on the run.

“Serious public security event under way in Strasbourg. Residents are asked to stay at home,” the French interior ministry said in a tweet. The Strasbourg-based European Parliament was on lockdown after reports of the shooting emerged, with MEPs, staff and journalists unable to leave the building, an AFP reporter said. The parliament is currently in plenary session, with hundreds of MEPs and officials having made the monthly visit to Strasbourg from Brussels.