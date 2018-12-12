PA condemns attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously condemned attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi, besides paying tribute to the law enforcement agencies for foiling the assault and martyrs who defeated the attackers.

Sajid Ahmed Khan, a PML-Q legislator, in the resolution of public interest on private members day also prayed for the police and civilians who sacrificed their lives in the attack.

‘The House declared the attack an attempt to sabotage the Sino-Pak relationship and destabilise Pakistan. It is an attempt to fail CPEC and Pak-China recent agreements.

The House believed that Sino-Pak ties are deep rooted and such vicious attempts would not harm it, rather strengthen the friendship’, the resolution stated.

Another resolution jointly moved by opposition and treasury benches members on “International Day on Human Rights” demanded declaring 2019 year a year of creating awareness on human rights. Furthermore, countrywide seminars and other awareness activities should be conducted to create awareness about human rights in Pakistan. The female parliamentarians, including Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Abida Bibi from treasury benches and Hina Pervez Butt from opposition benches moved the resolution.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari directed Musarrat Jamshed Cheema to present motion for suspending rules after jointly accepting the motion.

“The Article 25 of the Constitution grants equal rights to all citizens. The House demanded the federal government to declare 2019 the year for awareness of human rights and be dedicated to ensuring all these rights.

The House believed that every citizen has right of access to all basic facilities. Besides, everyone has right of living, information, keeping assets, practicing religions, education and work while caring others’ religious rights.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari laid down a new tradition in Punjab Assembly by violating Rule 234 announced suspension of rules which he could not do as and then allowed a Treasury member to move her resolution on “International Day on Human Rights”.

According to Rule 234 - Suspension of rules - of ‘Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997’, ‘Whenever any inconsistency or difficulty arises in the application of these rules, a member may, with the consent of the Speaker, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a particular motion before the Assembly, and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall stand so suspended’.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari himself act in his discretion, instead of requesting the member to read the resolution. The Speaker can only act on the request of a member, and commonly Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs made such request to the Chair.

Instead, the Chair itself first extended the time of proceedings when House completed agenda for the day and then announced suspension of business to allow Musarrat Jamshed Cheema to read her resolution.

Earlier, opposition walked out from the House proceedings when PML-N legislator Mian Manazir Hussain Ranjha resolution was dismissed on withdrawal of the subsidy by the federal government from agricultural tube-wells.

‘Withdrawal of the subsidy by the federal government from agriculture tube-wells has disappointed the farmers and they are disturbed with it.

The House was requested to withdraw the decision immediately for the agricultural growth in the country’, the resolution stated.

The deputy speaker asked the two ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal and legislator Ch Zaheerudin to bring back the opposition who succeeded in the task. Latter, Law minister Raja Basharat attempted to satisfy the opposition on it announcing that the PTI was working on a comprehensive agriculture policy in which all these subsidy aspects would be covered.

Opposition benches legislators on point of order raised the issue of lawyer strikes in major cities of the province which already entered 27th day for creation of new High Court benches in Faisalabad and Gujranwala. They attempted to move resolutions in favour of their demand of setting up high court benches in their respective cities.

However, law minister Raja Basharat said that setting up benches was prerogative of the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court while the provincial government can only provide its input while only high court can decide.

Tahir Sindhu disagreed with the law minister’s version. He said previous Punjab government cabinet had made decision on creation of new high court benches and it was governor to act on it.

He said the decision was already forwarded to the governor, who should now act. Contrary to it, law minister Raja Basharat insisted that only LHC can take decision.

PML-N Chaudhry Akhtar Ali challenged false information shared by the department concerned during question answer session. He pointed out that “no scheme is under consideration over payment of insurance amount to government employees after their retirement”. He proposed the House either he should be punished over his false claim or the department officials concerned be given exemplary punishment on submission of false and wrong information in House.

Law Minister Raja Basharat on the issue admitted in the House that it was a clerical mistake and there was a scheme which is under consideration of government. Furthermore, he pointed out the need of amendment to the rules for it. He said the government would take up the draft and assured the House that retired employees would be given insurance amount under this policy.

Earlier, minister for revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar informed that new 102 ‘Arazi Centres’ will be launched in the province in the coming month. He was responding to a questions raised by the legislators on the poor performance of land record computer centres.

Later, the session was adjourned for Wednesday (today) at 11am.

A question related to the foreign trips of former chief minister Punjab as CM between June 2013 and May 2018 was made pending on the request of the Law Minister.

In the question hour session, the PTI MPA posed a question related to the foreign tours of Shahbaz Sharif between 2013 and 2018 after which the House was informed that in these fives years, the former chief minister made 40 tours of the foreign countries.

The answer provided to the PA stated that Shahbaz Sharif bore all the expenditure on his foreign visits but the official staff travelling with him was paid under the TA/DA Rules of the Punjab government.