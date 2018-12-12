Container gutted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Traffic remained suspended for more than three hours on Faisalabad-Jhang Road when fire broke out in a textile mill chemical loaded container on Tuesday. The fire broke out in the drums of chemical near Nawan Lahore. As a result, all chemical was gutted. Later, firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.
