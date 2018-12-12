12 UAF students penalised

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) penalised its 12 students on the charge of indiscipline and misconduct during the last fortnight. A spokesman for the UAF told here on Tuesday that the Disciplinary Advisory Committee of the university reported that Shahzada Bilal Gill, a student of MPhil Microbiology, Laraib Haider Naqvi, a student of BSc Honors (Food Engineering) 5th Semester, Aqsa Malik, a student of MPhil Physics 1st Semester, Ghulam Akbar, a student of MSc Computer Sciences 3rd Semester, Mehak Sher, a student of MSc Computer Science 3rd Semester, Hassan Murtaza, a student of MSc Physics 3rd Semester, Areeqa Rehman, a student of DVM 3rd Semester, Syed Taha Munawar, a student of BSc Honors (Food Engineering) 5th Semester, Umer Javed Maan, a student of BSc Honors (Agri Plant Pathology) 5th Semester, Muhammad Musa, a student of BSc Honors (Agri Sciences) 3rd Semester, Bilal Hussain, a student of DVM 7th Semester and Ayesha Siddique, a student of BSc Honors (Environmental Sciences) 7th Semester, were found involved in a gross indiscipline and misconduct by chasing, threatening, beating and harassing the university students. Taking serious notice of the situation, the UAF administration has expelled Shahzada Bilal Gill from the university forever from Spring Semester 2017-2018 whereas Laraib Haider Naqvi, Aqsa Malik, Ghulam Akbar, Mehak Sher, Areeqa Rehman, Bilal Hussain and Ayesha Siddique were warned to be careful in future. Meanwhile, the university administration also imposed Rs 2,000 fine each on Hassan Murtaza, Areeqa Rehman, Syed Taha Munawar, Umer Javed, Muhammad Musa and Rs 1,000 on Ayesha Siddique, the spokesman added.