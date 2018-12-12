Student killed on road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A student was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police precincts here on Tuesday. Police said Faisal of Chak 7-Alif was going home after school when his bicycle slipped on the road and a dumper truck ran over him. He succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Police registered a case and started the investigation.
Seven held: Factory Area police Tuesday arrested seven shopkeepers for illegally decanting gas and also sealed mini-agencies. Police said that during the continued drive against the illegal business of gas decanting, the police teams conducted raids at Bakar Mandi, Chungi-12, Patha Mandi, adjacent areas and arrested Nasarullah, Taskeen, Zulfiqar and others. Cases have been registered against the accused.
