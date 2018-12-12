Woman shot dead for ‘honour’

FAISALABAD: A married woman was shot dead for ‘honour’ here on Tuesday.

Kainat of Chak 50/JB had contracted love marriage with Wasim Ahmed of the same village and started living with her husband in a village of Nishatabad.

Later, the girl started visiting her parents’ house. On the day of the incident, Kainat was preparing tea when her accused brother came and allegedly shot her dead and fled.

FIVE DEAD IN ACCIDENTS: Five people were killed in separate road accidents here on Tuesday.

Mushtaq Ahmad of Chak 371/RB was bringing fodder for his cattle when he fell from his donkey-cart and died on the spot.

In another incident, Mehdi Hassan of Chak 155 was killed when a speeding vehicle hit him while crossing a road.

In yet another accident, motorcyclist Muhammad Iqbal was killed when another motorcycle hit his bike on Jhang Road. An unidentified youth was crushed to death by a speeding car on Jhang Road. Umair Irshad was killed when his car struck against an electric pole on District Jail Road.

COUPLE HELD FOR ABDUCTING NEWBORN BABIES: Civil Lines police on Tuesday arrested a couple from Malkhan Wala on the charge of abducting newborn babies from different hospitals and selling them to issueless couples.

According to the police, the couple also admitted to abduct a three-day baby from the Allied Hospital yesterday. The police have recovered the abducted baby from their possession and started further investigation.

14 cops promoted: As many as 14 sub-inspectors (SIs) were promoted to the rank of inspector in the Faisalabad district.

They included Mohsin Muneer Basra, Tamseel Sohail, Rustam Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Ata Muhammad, Jamshed Akhtar, Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Arif,

Bashir Ahmad, Muhammad Nawaz, Ghulam Mustafa, Kamran Hayat and Nadeem Hashmi.

THREE DEPORTEES HELD: The FIA on Tuesday arrested three youth from the Faisalabad Airport who were deported from Turkey. Muhammad Asif of Chiniot, Waqas Ahmad of Sialkot and Ghulam Dastgir of Pasrur were arrested and deported when they were trying to enter in the Europe illegally.