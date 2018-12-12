UAF research symposium today

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organise the second Health Research Symposium and Postgraduate Poster Competition here on Wednesday (today). According to the UAF spokesman, the symposium would be organised at New Senate Hall, UAF, in collaboration with the Brooke Pakistan and United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) through Endowment Fund Secretariat, UAF. He said the experts would deliver keynote lectures on brick kiln linkages among environment, child and bonded labour and animal welfare, emerging zoonosis, one health ecology and environment. The students of veterinary sciences would participate in the poster competition while cash prizes and certificates would also be awarded to the position holders at the end, he added.