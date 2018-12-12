MKRMS, NAB organise seminar on corruption: ‘Corruption to beeliminated with joint efforts’

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that joint efforts are needed to eliminate corruption from the society.

He said this while addressing a seminar on corruption free society held at a local hotel on Tuesday. The event was organised with the joint collaboration of the Punjab Cooperative Department, the NAB and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society of Jang Group. The commissioner said that corruption in any form should not be tolerated and we should avoid the differences and take steps to encourage honest society. He emphasised upon the need of bringing social change in our behavior to discourage corruption.

He said that holding of such seminars would help sensitising the society against the social evils. Punjab Cooperative Secretary Mansoor Qadir said that the Islamic values should be promoted in the society to avoid corruption.

He said that corrupt elements should be dealt with iron hands and exemplary punishments should be awarded to them. Punjab Cooperative Registrar Dr Kiran Khurshid said that the system should be made strengthened for the success of accountability process.

She said that no favour should be given to the corrupt elements and social boycott should be introduced against those involved in corruption. Anti-Corruption Establishment Director Mehr Shafaqatullah Mushtaq told that 10-day awareness events had been organised under the ACE to create awareness against corruption.

He said that self accountability was the best process to avoid corruption.

He said that elaborated measures were being taken to round up the corrupt elements. Punjab Cooperative Union vice-chairman Nawab Anees Ahmad Khan Sial, general Secretary Arshad Jilani, Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Shehzad Basra and others while speaking on the occasion said that the society was facing the challenges of injustice, usurp of rights, law breaking, crimes, unrest and other social evils due to corruption.

They said that the society should mobilise against the menace of corruption to eliminate corruption.

Wasif Nagi of Jang Group, who conducted the seminar, highlighted the objectives for arranging the event. He said that corruption was the second largest issue of Pakistan after terrorism. He asked the Ulema of and religious leaders to come forward and create awareness against corruption among the people.

MoU inked: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad and a tobacco company on Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the area of tobacco seed enhancement and post-harvest managements.

The MoU was inked by UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa and the tobacco company representative Javed Khan.

It was also agreed upon for the training of technical staff and facilitation in the demonstration of technology to the farmers in Pakistan. The UAF also agreed to facilitate the tobacco company in providing high tech facility for the tobacco seed and all other facilities necessary. The tobacco company would also arrange the internship opportunities for the UAF students in tobacco seed industry. Dr Irfan Afzal would act as the focal person from the UAF and Zaheer Iqbal from the tobacco company. Dr Rasheed Ahmad, Dr Shahzad Basra, Dr Khurram Zia and others were also present.

‘SPORTS ACTIVITIES’: UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa has said that physical and sports activities are vital for good health and such activities must be promoted among the people.

He was addressing the concluding session of Inter Hostel Sports Gala Women arranged by the Hall Warden Office here on Tuesday. He said that the university was introducing two credit hours sports course in the degree programmes aimed at promoting sports activities.

He said that sports were equally important not only for keeping oneself physical fit but also for a healthy mind. If a person was not physical fit, how he would be good in studies, he added. He said that the UAF was making all-out efforts to promote sport actives among the students.

He told that the state-of-the-art sports facilities were being provided to the students. He said that there was a need to develop sportsman spirit among the youth to cope with different challenges in the life.

Chief Hall Warden Dr Amjad said that there was a need to sensitise the society about the importance of exercise and sports.

He said that there were 26 hostels and we were using them to arrange different sports and other competitions to flourish healthy activities.