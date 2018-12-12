close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

Body found

National

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found dead in the Tibbi City area on Tuesday.

The man was addict, the police claimed and suspected he might who might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body has been

removed to morgue.

Three injured: Three people, including a woman, suffered injuries when a speeding bike skidded off a road in the Subzazar area on Tuesday.

The three injured, including Talha and Zain, were removed to hospital by rescuers. Their condition was stated to be stable.

