PM committed to facilitating business

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday assured different business leaders that the government is committed to facilitating business in the country.

He also met students of Cadet College Mastung (Balochistan) at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and told them that accepting big challenges makes one a great man and small successes prepare someone for huge achievements.

He said, “People are known for their ideals and thinking. Great people are measured through the dreams they dream.” He said that development funds will be transferred to grass-roots level under the new local bodies system as provision of development funds at village level will help address backwardness in Balochistan. Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal was also present on the occasion. The Prime Minister said that all-out efforts would be made for development and progress of the province. He said that the government is taking measures to introduce uniform and quality curriculum across the country.

He said a comprehensive programme needs to be devised to overcome water shortage in Balochistan. He said that a new system of sports will be introduced in the country so that the youth has full opportunities to demonstrate their talent in sports. Imran Khan told the students that conceding defeat is the real defeat.

Earlier, talking to Luca Vignati, Executive Vice President Central Asia Region of ENI, an Italian multinational oil and gas company, the Prime Minister said that the present government is committed to providing an enabling environment to all investors to take advantage of the existing opportunities in various sectors including E&P sector. He said that the government is focusing on improving ease of doing business and facilitating business community in every possible manner. Luca Vignati called on the Prime Minister at PMO. He was accompanied by Angelo Ligrone, Managing Director ENI Pakistan Ltd, Kamran Ajmal Mian and Shaheen Chugtai.

Luca Vignati briefed the Prime Minister about ENI’s activities in exploration and production sector in the country since 2000. He also apprised the Prime Minister that ENI Pakistan has invested in a range of projects for the development of local communities in areas where it holds exploration and development/production licences and was mainly contributing in health, education, environment and socio-economic development. He said that ENI was keen to further expand its business especially in LNG and offshore exploration and production with latest technologies. The Prime Minister while welcoming ENI’s interest in expanding its business stated that there is a huge potential for the E&P companies, especially the leading companies of the world, to take advantage of the growing energy needs of the economy and the presence of huge hydrocarbon reserves in the country which have remain unexplored so far.

The Engro Foods and FrieslandCampina’s global leadership met with Prime Minister to discuss the development of Pakistan’s dairy sector. FrieslandCampina, a multinational dairy cooperative based in Netherlands, is the world 06th largest dairy company operating in 34 countries. Hein Schumacher, CEO FrieslandCampina, shared with the Prime Minister extensive experience of the company spanning over 145 years in dairy and livestock farming and how the company can aid the government of Pakistan in setting up the framework of food safety which is critical to ensure safe nutrition in the country.

He said that in view of huge potential of the country in the dairy sector, FrieslandCampina was keen to further expand its business with introduction of technology and best practices vis-à-vis nutrition and production techniques. This, he said, would help the farmers increase their productivity and would thus facilitate the country capitalize its export potential in the sector.

Hein Schumacher underscored the need for a coherent regulatory framework which would help in providing better, safer & affordable nutrition to the consumers and the dairy companies to further grow their businesses in the country.

The Prime Minister appreciated the interest of FrieslandCampina and Engro Foods for expanding their business in the country. He highlighted various policy initiatives taken by the present government which are aimed at ensuring consistency and removing issues faced by the business community.

He said that the government was cognizant of the need for putting in place a regulatory framework which would not only help in regulating the informal sector but also towards ensuring quality of the food products.

Hein Schumacher was accompanied by Roel Van Neerbos, President Consumer Dairy FrieslandCampina, Ali Ahmed Khan, MD Engro Foods and Syed Saud Ahmed Pasha, Director Corporate Affairs Engro. Minister for National Food Security & Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, SAPM Naeem-ul-Haq, Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif and senior officials were also present during the meeting.