close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 12, 2018

Coman asked to stop quit talk

Sports

AFP
December 12, 2018

BERLIN: Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has told Kingsley Coman to stop all talk of retiring from “aggressive” modern-day football and focus on returning to the fray with his morale intact. Injury-plagued Coman, who has started only three Champions League games for Bayern since joining the club in 2016, said in a recent television interview that back-to-back injuries had left him pondering his future in the game. Rummenigge, speaking before Bayern’s trip to Amsterdam where they will face Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, said it was unthinkable for the 22-year-old Frenchman to be considering quitting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports