Coman asked to stop quit talk

BERLIN: Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has told Kingsley Coman to stop all talk of retiring from “aggressive” modern-day football and focus on returning to the fray with his morale intact. Injury-plagued Coman, who has started only three Champions League games for Bayern since joining the club in 2016, said in a recent television interview that back-to-back injuries had left him pondering his future in the game. Rummenigge, speaking before Bayern’s trip to Amsterdam where they will face Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, said it was unthinkable for the 22-year-old Frenchman to be considering quitting.