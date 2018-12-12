close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
Agencies
December 12, 2018

Smith uncertain for BPL

Agencies
December 12, 2018

DHAKA: The participation of Steven Smith for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) hangs in balance with franchises expressing reservation over his inclusion. Smith was signed up by Comilla Victorians as a replacement for Asela Gunaratne. However, the problem with Smith’s inclusion is that he was picked from outside the draft, which goes against the laws of the BPL. The matter has now been referred to the Bangladesh Cricket Board. “We have referred the issue to the Bangladesh Cricket Board,” Jalal Yunus, the BPL technical committee chairman, said on Tuesday following a meeting with the franchises. “At first Rangpur Riders raised the issue but later other franchises joined them and informed about their reservation. So it turned out difficult for us to solve so we referred the issue to the board to solve it. We will take the decision in the next board meeting or we will inform it to them (Victorians) soon.

