New faces to contest PFF elections today

ISLAMABAD: Almost new faces Anwarul Haq Qureshi and Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah are pitted against each other for the post of president Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) the election of which will be held at Supreme Court Building on Wednesday. The elections will be held under the supervision of Supreme Court Director General (Human Rights) Aamir Saleem Rana. Besides the election for president PFF, women congress will be also be elected prior to the presidential elections. For the posts of three vice presidents PFF, four candidates are in the run. These include Malik Mohammad Aamir Dogar, Mohammad Jan Marri, Sardar Naveed and Syed Zahir Ali Shah. Besides that, election to the office of the executive committee would also be held.