Wasim vows to bring professionalism in PCB

Wed Dec 12, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

LAHORE: The newly-appointed Managing Director of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan has pledged to bring professionalism in the board. In his first ever interview after being appointed to the top position in the PCB, Wasim said the challenging role, his passion about Pakistani cricket attracted him to take the job. Another reason he gave was with Imran Khan coming into power as well as the professional attitude of Ehsan Mani as Chairman of the PCB, made him feel that it was a great opportunity for him to contribute to and to improve things in Pakistan cricket. He will hold the post of Managing Director for a period of three years from February 2019. As the PCB is looking to reform and modernise the board, Wasim’s wealth of experience would came handy. Wasim was quoted by a website saying: “It’s just great that I am getting this chance now to be part of something special in Pakistan.”

