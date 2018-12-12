James wins final duel with Wade

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James won the final instalment of his long rivalry with Dwyane Wade on Monday, scoring 28 points as the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 108-105 victory over the Miami Heat at the Staples Center. James and Wade, who arrived in the NBA together as part of a star-studded draft in 2003, have formed one of basketball’s most famous rivalries and closest friendships over the course of their careers. Former team-mates at the Miami Heat, where the duo won back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013, the two faced each other for the last time on Monday with Wade retiring after the 2018 season. The 31st meeting of the two men finished with a victory for James, who seized control of the contest in the fourth quarter to finish with 28 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists. Wade scored 15 points off the bench for Miami, whose top scorer was Justise Winslow with 28 points. The Lakers win means James finished with 16 wins to Wade’s 15 in head-to-head meetings between the two players. The two NBA icons embraced at the buzzer before swapping jerseys in a mutual show of respect.