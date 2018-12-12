Iran confirms recent missile test amid Western criticism

Tehran: Iran confirmed on Tuesday that it had carried out a recent missile test after Western powers sharply criticised a December 1 launch of medium-range ballistic missiles.

“We are continuing our missile tests and this recent one was a. significant test,” the Fars news agency reported, citing Revolutionary Guards aerospace commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh.

“The US reaction showed that it was a big thing for them and that it upset them,” Hajizadeh said, adding that Iran carried out between 40 and 50 missile tests a year. He said the test had put Washington “under pressure”, Fars reported. Iran reined in most of its nuclear programme under a landmark 2015 deal with major powers, but has continued to develop its ballistic missile technology.

A UN Security Council resolution adopted after the agreement calls on Iran to refrain from testing missiles capable of carrying a nuclear weapon, but does not specifically bar Tehran from missile launches.

The Security Council convened at the request of Britain and France on December 4 to discuss the latest test, which both governments described as “provocative” and “inconsistent” with Resolution 2231.