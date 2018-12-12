Further dip in mercury forecast

Islamabad : After the rain brought about a biting cold in Islamabad on Tuesday, the Met Office forecasts a further dip in mercury.

According to a weatherman, the minimum temperature in the federal capital was recorded four-degree centigrade and it is likely to go down to one-degree centigrade in the next two days.

He forecast that Islamabad's temperature would be around 1-3 degree centigrade until the weekend.

The weatherman said mainly very cold and dry weather was expected in northern areas, while cold and dry in other parts of the country in the next 48 hours but more rain with snowfall over hills was expected at isolated places of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

He also warned that dense and shallow foggy conditions were likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab during night and morning hours.

The weatherman said the westerly wave causing rains in upper parts of the country would subside on Wednesday.

Islamabad had received over 30mm rain on Monday turning the weather chilly.

Though it didn't rain on Tuesday and the sun shone amid strong winds, the daytime and night were so biting that the people put on woollies, jackets and shawls before stepping out.