‘PTI govt’s performance better than past rulers’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held meetings with different people coming from various districts. He listened to their problems and issued on-the-spot instructions to redress grievances of the visiting public.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that solving the people’s problems is his strong commitment. He said that liaison with the people will be strengthened with every passing time and no one will be allowed to create hurdles to the solution of genuine problems of the people. He said that performance of the PTI government is much better than the previous rulers. Foundation of a New Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and midnight oil is burnt to come up to the expectations to the people. He said zero-tolerance has been adopted against corruption and reiterated that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost.

Usman Buzdar said that he would fight against every mafia and will stand beside the people. I will not let anyone to come in between myself and the people, he added. New Pakistan is a dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan and we will strive hard to materialise it. The nation will soon perceive a change due to the positive steps taken by the government, he added.