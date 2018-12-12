Violators of child labour ban to face action: Buzdar

LAHORE: Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, Chief Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Tuesday.

On the occasion, different steps were discussed to provide relief to the people. The chief minister said that provision of essential items will be ensured at Sunday Bazaars on fixed rates. A ban has been imposed on child labour at the stalls of Sunday Bazaars and legal action will be initiated in case of any violation. Child labour is a violation of law, he added. He said that big stores are bound to sell essential items according to DC rates. The chief minister directed to immediately remove the DC counters at big stores and added that buyers will be able to purchase essential items at DC rates in such stores.

This step will provide relief to the people, he added. He directed Akram Chaudhry to visit big stores and ensure that essential items are sold according to DC rates.

He said that special attention should be paid to the security of Sunday Bazaars adding that parking arrangements should also be ensured along with maintaining a smooth flow of traffic. He said that ministers should also visit Sunday Bazaars and markets in their respective areas to monitor the provision of essentials items at fixed rates. He made it clear that no relief will be given to those responsible for creating artificial price-hike adding that they deserve punishment. People will not be left at the mercy of profiteers at any cost, he concluded.