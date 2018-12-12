Imran’s reply

Never in the history of Pakistan has any leader given a stern reply to America’s constant ‘do more’ except for Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a recent interview given to a US-based media outlet, Imran khan made it clear that the country is not someone’s hired gun.

While many people taunt the PTI for not delivering on its promises, I say that here is Naya Pakistan where first time in the history the PM strictly told the American president that while Pakistan wants to have a good relationship with the US, it will not be treated like a hired gun, fighting someone else’s war.

Sajjad Ali Brohi

Shahdadkot