Imran’s reply

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Never in the history of Pakistan has any leader given a stern reply to America’s constant ‘do more’ except for Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a recent interview given to a US-based media outlet, Imran khan made it clear that the country is not someone’s hired gun.
While many people taunt the PTI for not delivering on its promises, I say that here is Naya Pakistan where first time in the history the PM strictly told the American president that while Pakistan wants to have a good relationship with the US, it will not be treated like a hired gun, fighting someone else’s war.
Sajjad Ali Brohi
Shahdadkot
Never in the history of Pakistan has any leader given a stern reply to America’s constant ‘do more’ except for Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a recent interview given to a US-based media outlet, Imran khan made it clear that the country is not someone’s hired gun.
While many people taunt the PTI for not delivering on its promises, I say that here is Naya Pakistan where first time in the history the PM strictly told the American president that while Pakistan wants to have a good relationship with the US, it will not be treated like a hired gun, fighting someone else’s war.
Sajjad Ali Brohi
Shahdadkot