Violence against women

Public transport is the cheapest mode of transportation, but it is not women-friendly and the least safe of all. A majority of women face harassment while commuting in these buses. Women who can’t afford to have their own transport find it hard to roam around the city. The authorities concerned need to look into the matter.

The government can launch separate buses for women as the KP government did in Mardan to provide a safe mean of transportation to women.

Faazila Baig

Karachi

*****

The number of women who are victim of domestic violence is increasing at an alarming rate. In our society, where women find it increasingly difficult to live independently, many women are forced to stay in a toxic environment as they have no safe space to go to.

Unfortunately, child sex abuse exists behind the closed doors of an apparent safe space called home. These incidents normally remain unreported. The government needs to think about this matter seriously and address this issue in an efficient manner.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi