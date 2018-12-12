Call it democracy

The real democracy provides equal opportunities to all citizens. Unfortunately, in our country, democracy has been tool used by the rich and powerful from all walks of life to exploit the poor. The elite in Pakistan use the garb of democracy to protect their interests. The government run by the elite class can’t be termed democratic because it lacks qualities of a system where everyone is respected as citizen. Pakistan has always been ruled by the powerful and influential people who exploit people who belong to the middle and lower classes.

The elite are devoid of any respect for ordinary people and treat them as subjects or expendables in pursuit of their selfish interests. They make tall claims about democratic norms while ordinary citizens keep getting crushed under the burden of inflation and low wages. They however continue with their luxurious lifestyles no matter what the condition of the country is. It is time our political parties and their heads liberated themselves from self praise, have little introspection, and cultivate the culture of simplicity and hard work to retrieve the country’s lost dignity.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad