close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 12, 2018

The blood of the poor

Newspost

December 12, 2018

While it is laudable that following the SC’s order an anti-encroachment drive has been launched, the authorities concerned need to take action against those who allowed builders to build on the state’s land. By razing shops and homes to ground, the authorities are only punishing the poor. Why are the authorities not punishing the officials who didn’t object on the construction of unapproved buildings? Justice will only be done when evictees are

appropriately compensated.

Mohammad Iqbal Khimani

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost