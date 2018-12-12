The blood of the poor

While it is laudable that following the SC’s order an anti-encroachment drive has been launched, the authorities concerned need to take action against those who allowed builders to build on the state’s land. By razing shops and homes to ground, the authorities are only punishing the poor. Why are the authorities not punishing the officials who didn’t object on the construction of unapproved buildings? Justice will only be done when evictees are

appropriately compensated.

Mohammad Iqbal Khimani

Karachi