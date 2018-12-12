Belgium dump Pakistan out of World Cup

KARACHI: Olympic silver medallists Belgium crushed Pakistan 5-0 in their crossover match to enter the quarter-finals of the World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The match proved completely a one-sided affair. The Green-shirts lost the hope of survival in the very beginning of the match and seemed tired during the later quarters. After exit of Malaysia and China, Pakistan were the third Asian team to get eliminated.

Outstanding display of hockey skills, form and fitness from Belgium overwhelmed the Green-shirts and they were not able to counter them at any stage of the game. Belgium made their intentions clear by forcing a penalty corner in the very first minute of the match. Though the award proved abortive, Belgium did not give up.

From the second penalty corner in the ninth minute, Alexander Hendricks scored with a rasping flick. Before the teams broke for the end of the first quarter, skipper Thomas Briels made it 2-0.

Pakistan’s defence and goalkeeper Imran failed to stop the onslaught by Belgium. At the end of the first half, the lead had swelled to 3-0 with a goal from Cedric Charlier in the 27th minute.

After change of ends, Belgium scored once in each of the last two quarters.Sebastien Dockier made it 4-0 with a brilliant field goal. Tom Boon scored from a penalty stroke earned by the stinging flick of Alexander Hendricks.

During the third and the fourth quarters, Pakistan seemed to have thrown the towel. The forwards failed to make any worthwhile move. The defence could do nothing to stop the Belgium forwards.

Simon Gougnard was declared the man of the match. Belgium made 22 circle penetrations with 12 shots on goal. Pakistan made 15 circle penetration and only three shots on goal. Belgium will play against Germany in the second quarter-final on Thursday (tomorrow).