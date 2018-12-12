Time magazine names Khashoggi ‘Person of the Year’

NEW YORK: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in October at his country’s Istanbul consulate, was named Time magazine’s "Person of the Year" on Tuesday, an honour he shared with other persecuted journalists dubbed as "guardians" of the truth.

Among those named with Khashoggi were Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo -- currently imprisoned in Myanmar -- and the staff of the Capital Gazette in the US city of Annapolis, including five members killed in a June shooting.

Time, which has awarded the "Person of the Year" title annually since 1927, published four different magazine covers for this week’s edition, each one spotlighting different honorees. It is the first time someone has been chosen posthumously for the prestigious cover.

US President Donald Trump, the 2016 "Person of the Year," was the bookmakers’ favorite this year but in the end was runner-up. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, investigating possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 election campaign, was ranked third.

“We chose to highlight four individuals and one group who have taken great risks in pursuit of greater truths,” Edward Felsenthal, Time’s editor in chief and chief executive, said during the announcement on NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday morning. “It became clear that the manipulation and abuse of truth is the common thread of so many of this year’s major stories, from Russia to Riyadh to Silicon Valley.”

One Time cover shows 14 members of the Capital Gazette. Paul W. Gillespie, a photographer there, said on Tuesday morning that he wished “it did not take losing our five Guardians of the Truth @WendiWinters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara & Rebecca Smith to show #JournalismMatters.”

In a marketing gimmick since the 1920s, Time has chosen an individual or a group of people as its person of the year for influencing the year’s events.But for the first time, Felsenthal wrote in an essay, the magazine’s editors named someone who had died. While Khashoggi was a well-known dissident and writer in the Middle East and beyond, the editors noted, his work reached a far wider audience after his violent death at the hands of a team of Saudi agents who killed and dismembered him in October.

“It is also rare that a person’s influence grows so immensely in death,” the editors wrote. Karen Attiah, an editor at The Washington Post who recruited Khashoggi to write for the paper, thanked Time for honoring him. After the announcement, she shared several of his columns on Twitter, as well as a line she attributed to him: “Some depart to remain.”

Time announced the recipients almost a year to the day that Mr. Wa Lone and Mr. Kyaw Soe Oo, reporters for Reuters, were invited to a dinner with the police and then arrested and accused of violating Myanmar’s colonial-era Official Secrets Act. The journalists had been reporting on the mass killings and ethnic cleansing by soldiers and Buddhist mobs in Rakhine State. They were sentenced to seven years in prison in September.