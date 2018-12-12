close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
December 12, 2018

New police act to be introduced soon: Sindh govt

Karachi

December 12, 2018

The Sindh government is working on the formulation of new police laws and would table the act in the Sindh Assembly soon, said Minister for Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday.

Addressing the 41st passing out parade of Elite Force at the Razzaqabad Police Training Centre, Wahab said the Sindh government was focusing on the welfare of police personnel. If police Jawans are strengthened, the target of durable peace in the province will be ultimately achieved, he said. He added that the decision on up-gradation of various positions in the police force will also be taken at the earliest.

According to the adviser, the Sindh government decided to establish a forensic laboratory so that cases could be solved in a scientific way. He lauded the police’s contribution and sacrifices in bringing peace and controlling law and order in the province, particularly during the ongoing operation against terrorism in Karachi.

Wahab assured that the government will use maximum resources for improvement in the police department. IGP Dr Kaleem Imam said he was grateful that the Sindh government has approved increased salaries, emoluments and gave him full support.

Earlier, Wahab inspected the passing out parade and distributed medals and shields among the best performing cadets. Talking to the media, he said the Sindh police was moving forward towards excellence.

