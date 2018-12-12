Ringleader, accomplice involved in mugging over 200 women arrested

The ringleader of a four-member gang that has looted over 200 women in the city during the past more than four years was arrested in an injured condition along with a companion by the Ferozeabad police on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar told a press conference that after receiving a tip-off about the presence of some suspects in PECHS Block 3, a special team, including Ferozabad Station House Officer Aurangzeb Khan Khattak, conducted a raid and arrested Imran Younus and Abid. On seeing the police, the suspects opened fire on them, but two of them were injured in retaliatory firing.

“The suspects arrested have also been arrested in the past and they established their gang in jail,” Mahesar added. The police claimed to have recovered a motorbike, a rickshaw, cash, handbags, mobile phones, laptops and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands from their possession.

The initial investigation showed that ringleader Younus had been running the gang for the last four-and-a-half years. The gang used to target only women and they had robbed over 200 women.

One of their companions was arrested about one-and-a-half months ago in an injured condition in Bahadurabad.

Additional Inspector General Dr Amir Shaikh, praising the efforts of the Ferozeabad police, announced a cash reward for them. Cases against the suspects have been registered while further investigations are underway.