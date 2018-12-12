No house will be razed, vows mayor

“We have neither demolished any houses nor will we let anyone raze any,” Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar told the media outside the Supreme Court’s local registry on Tuesday while answering questions about the anti-encroachment drive under way across the metropolis, reported Geo News.

“This impression [that we’re knocking down houses] is wrong,” he clarified. He said his mandate is to remove encroachments along the roads and drains, not to demolish houses. No houses will be demolished in the drive against encroachments, he reiterated.

A report regarding the recent anti-encroachment drive in Saddar and its adjoining areas, and encroachments on drains, parks and roads has been submitted in the court, he informed the media.

“The court has given time to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation [KMC], and the federal and Sindh governments to sit together and submit a report by 8:30am [on Wednesday] so that more instructions can be issued.”

The mayor said the KMC’s campaign against encroachments will continue. “We will eliminate land mafia from Karachi and restore the city to its original state.”

He said they are trying to find alternative places for shopkeepers who have gone out of business because of the operation. “Parks are public places; they’re not for doing business. Encroachments will be removed from roads, footpaths and parks.”

‘Career at stake’

Akhtar said the anti-encroachment drive in the metropolis has put his political career at stake, but the operation will go on come what may, added our correspondents.

He told The News that if anyone can prove that even a single house was razed during the drive, he will tender his resignation. He said the operation is being carried out to improve the city.

He admitted that as long as the drive continues, there will be resistance to it. However, he said, the KMC will provide shopkeepers with alternative places, even though it is the Sindh government’s responsibility.

He said a summary has already been sent to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah so alternative land may be provided to all the affected people who earlier ran illegal shops on roads and footpaths.

‘Govt responsibility’

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal asked the provincial government to provide houses and jobs to the people affected by the anti-encroachment drive, saying that the administration has resources and it is its responsibility.

“The government should deal with this matter on humanitarian basis. Firstly, it should stop new encroachments. Secondly, it should provide alternative means before removing all the encroachments,” he proposed while speaking to a delegation of the affected traders at his party’s headquarters.

He said the affected people are suffering from intense mental pressure, as they are finding it difficult to provide for their families and their children’s futures are at stake as well. “They have been deprived of their basic right to earn livelihood.”

He claimed that even legal establishments have been razed on the pretext of following the SC’s orders, demanding that it should be ascertained how and why this has been done.