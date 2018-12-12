Tax collection falls 6 percent to Rs4bln in July-November

KARACHI: Tax collection from non-cash banking transactions fell six percent to Rs4.05 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year of 2018/19, official data showed on Tuesday, as number of filing of returns showed an upward trend.

Withholding tax collection from non-cash banking transactions amounted to Rs4.38 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials attributed the decline in revenue collection to increase in returns filing.

The government introduced section 236P into the Income Tax Ordinance 2001

through Finance Act 2015 to encourage filing of income tax returns and documentation of economy.

The withholding tax under the section was imposed only on non-filers while they make non-cash banking transactions.

Sources said the tax collection declined despite increase in withholding tax on non-cash banking transactions.

A reduced rate of withholding tax was granted to non-filers at 0.4 percent till June 30.

The reduced rate was, however, withdrawn from July 1 and its normal rate of 0.6 percent was imposed on transactions above Rs50,000/day by a non-filer.

The filing of income tax returns increased to 1.73 million for the tax year 2017, weekly active taxpayers list issued by the FBR on December 10 showed.

Return filing at the time of imposition of the tax was meager 0.87 million, indicating that the number of returns filing increase than doubled.

A Federal Board of Revenue official said people making large transactions –

mostly traders – are documenting their businesses.

A number of traders and other businesses are, however, still out of tax base and opt to operate in cash-based economy.

The high number of tax compliance helped the banking system to build up their deposits.

The deposits of the banking system increased to Rs13.03 trillion till October

compared with Rs11.98 trillion in the same month of last year, showing a 8.7 percent growth.

However, after the imposition of 0.6 percent from July 1 the deposits of retail trade came down to Rs184.63 billion till October 31 as against deposits of Rs189.57 billion as of June 30.

Tax authorities started monitoring of last cash withdrawal made since start of the current fiscal year in order to net potential taxpayers.