Three aspirants withdraw from Mansehra by-elections

MANSEHRA: All three aspirants running for the tehsil council from Parain Union Council have announced to boycott the by-election scheduled to be held on December 23.
Nadir Khan, an independent candidate, Munir Shah of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Chan Peer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are in the run for the office of tehsil councillor from Parain Union Council.
“All three of us have decided to boycott the by-election and moved a joint application to the deputy commissioner, seeking cancellation of the by-poll in Parain,” Nadir Khan, who was accompanied by Shah and Peer, told a joint news conference on Saturday.
The office of tehsil councillor in Parain fell vacant earlier this year when Nadir Khan tendered his resignation to contest general elections from PK-31, Mansehra.
