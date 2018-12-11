Swindler arrested

MANSEHRA: The police arrested a swindler, who impersonated as an officer of various security agencies and National Accountability Bureau, deprived people of their money in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces.

“The accused was wanted by the police in Peshawar, Attock, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country on charges of swindling people of millions of rupees,” Zaibullah Khan Yousafzai, District Police Officer, told a news conference on Monday.

The official said that the accused identified as Sajjad Hussain Shah, who had been released from the Central Prison Haripur last month, had deprived one Maulana Mohammad Qadir of gold ornaments and Rs8,000 in cash impersonating him as an officer of an intelligence agency.

“The accused deprived of a local trader of Rs2.5 million in cash, gold ornaments and other valuables impersonating an officer of the National Accountability Bureau last month,” he said.

He said that the accused was wanted by Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

He said that another suspect, Qasim Shah, wanted for the murder of an Afghan refugee was also arrested.