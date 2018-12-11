Man killed, 10 injured as wagon plunges into ravine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A man was killed and 10 other persons, including two children, were injured when a passenger wagon plunged into a deep ravine near Oghi on Monday.
The vehicle was on its way to Oghi from Battagram when the driver while negotiating a sharp turn, lost control over the steering wheel. The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine.
The injured were shifted to a hospital in Oghi. Three of them, who were in a critical condition, were referred to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. The person, who died in the accident, was identified as Mohammad Khan.
