close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

Man killed, 10 injured as wagon plunges into ravine

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and 10 other persons, including two children, were injured when a passenger wagon plunged into a deep ravine near Oghi on Monday.

The vehicle was on its way to Oghi from Battagram when the driver while negotiating a sharp turn, lost control over the steering wheel. The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Oghi. Three of them, who were in a critical condition, were referred to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. The person, who died in the accident, was identified as Mohammad Khan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan