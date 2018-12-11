Seminar speakers say Islam guarantees human rights

MINGORA: Speakers at a seminar on Monday said that Islam is the only religion that covers all aspects of life and guarantees human rights.

Speaking at the seminar titled, “The Concept of Human Rights in Islam and the West”, Dr Lutfullah Saqib, assistant professor, Department of Law and Shariah, Sangota Campus, University of Swat (UoS), highlighted the role of Islam and the West in the provision of human rights. Department of Social and Gender Studies, Sangota Campus, UoS, had arranged the seminar.

Dr Lutfullah Saqib, who was also resource person, said the concept of human rights existed in the West but they were still working on the improvement of different aspects of human rights. “There is a long way for the Western world to go with regard to human rights provision,” he added.

“Islam is the best religion and for the first time in the human history it explained the concept of human rights, which covers all aspects of human life. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) during his last address clearly gave a comprehensive model of human rights and obligations,” he added.

Earlier, Imran, chief organizer of the seminar and in-charge, department , Sangota Campus, UoS, welcomed the participants and shed light on the importance of marking of human rights day.

He thanked the faculty and students along with the resource person for participation in the seminar and celebrating human rights day.