Street crimes to be tried in anti-terrorism courts

KARACHI: The street criminals who use firearms in crimes will now be treated differently from those who do not carry firearms as the former category of street criminals will be tried in special courts like anti-terrorism courts (ATCs).

It was decided that these street criminals would be given 3 to 7 years conviction and anti-terrorist act would also be amended.

The decision was made at the 23rd Apex Committee meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House on Monday.

The meeting was told that a draft law to deal with street crimes had been submitted to the law department for review. Giving presentation on street crime, Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Muhammad Saeed said 3,641 criminals had been arrested since January 2017, of whom 43 percent were under matriculation, and 38 percent illiterate. Among the arrested persons were 2,851 habitual criminals, 648 drug-peddlers, 92 pickpockets and 50 gamblers, he said.

The meeting decided to divide the street criminals in two categories based on whether they used firearms or not. It was decided that street criminals who used arms would be tried in courts like ATCs while others would be tried by special magistrates.

Regarding regulation of Madaris in the province, the Apex Committee was told that a provincial working group comprising representatives of various departments and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had been constituted under Home Secretary Kazi Kabir to regulate Madaris as well as NGOs.

Karachi Corps Commander Lt General Humayun Aziz called for the scrutiny of all the public and private educational institutions. It should be in the government’s notice where the educational institutions were getting funds, how many foreign students were enrolled there and what was the quality of their curriculum, he said. The meeting decided to audit all the private educational institutions.