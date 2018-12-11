14-member national futsal squad named

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation on Monday named a 14-member squad for the Asian Futsal Championship that explodes into action here on Thursday, says a press release.

The eight-team championship will be played at the Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Complex over four days with the final slated for December 16.

While naming the squad, chief selector Shahid Farooq Malik said that Mubashir Rafiq Sanjrani would lead the team and Aziz Khan would be the vice-captain.

Other members of the squad are Umair Asif Haideri, Ahmed Ali, Imran Khan, Mohammad Fasih, Alamgir Ghazi, Jibran Khan, Hamza Nusrat, Moiz Sajjad, Aneeb Tahir, Hasan Zafar, Immad Khan and Irtaza Haseeb.

Team’s coach Tariq Younis, Islamabad Futsal Association Chairman Sheikh Abdul Waheed, IFA President Irfan Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Futsal Association Secretary and media coordinator Moeenuddin, Azad Kashmir Futsal Association Secretary Izharul Haq Masoodi and assistant coaches Haris bin Haroon and Aqeel Gul were also present on the occasion.

The chief selector said the best players were picked to represent the country and was hopeful that the team will do well in the championship.