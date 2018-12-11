PML-N will win PP-168 by-polls: Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said the PML-N will win the upcoming bye-election in PP-168 because of its performance.

He was addressing a corner meeting at Badshah Chowk, Ferozepur Road Monday night as part of election campaign for PP-168 bye-polls on December 13.

Slamming the PTI leadership, Hamza said Imran Khan kept on taking U-turns instead of serving the masses as exposed in the first 100 days of the government.

He said under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif 12,000 megawatts of electricity were added to the national grid while only 15,000 megawatts could be added during the last 70 years. The PML-N would win this seat which was previously won by Kh Saad Rafique with a big margin, he added.