close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

Two of a family die as truck falls on rickshaw

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

BHAKKAR: Two cousins died when a truck fell on a rickshaw near Kotla Jam on Monday.

A truck laden with fertilizer and flour bags collapsed on the rickshaw when it hit a ditch filled with rainwater on the road.

Bismillah Khan and Hashim Khan of Chuni Shimali died on the spot while rickshaw driver Mohsin Abbas got injuries.

The Rescue team pulled up the truck with the help of a crane. Police have registered a case against the truck driver.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan