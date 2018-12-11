Two of a family die as truck falls on rickshaw

BHAKKAR: Two cousins died when a truck fell on a rickshaw near Kotla Jam on Monday.

A truck laden with fertilizer and flour bags collapsed on the rickshaw when it hit a ditch filled with rainwater on the road.

Bismillah Khan and Hashim Khan of Chuni Shimali died on the spot while rickshaw driver Mohsin Abbas got injuries.

The Rescue team pulled up the truck with the help of a crane. Police have registered a case against the truck driver.