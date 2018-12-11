ANP says accountability being used for political victimisation

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that accountability is being used as a tool to harass political rivals.

Through a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here on Monday, the nationalist leader said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was being used for political victimisation of rivals. “Powers that be are silent over the Panama scandal after handing over government to a specific party,” he said, adding that it reinforced the belief that the Panama scandal was used for political gains.

The ANP leader said the NAB and chief justice silence over the Aleema Khan properties put a question mark over their impartiality.

He said that accountability should have been across the board and must have started from the prime minister and his family.