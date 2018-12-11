Seerat conference

LAHORE: A conference on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) was held in King Edward Medical University. The conference was inaugurated with the recitation of Holy Qura’an, followed by Naat-e-Rasool (SAW) presented by Muhammad Hamza Masud Gondal. Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil shed light on the character of Holy Prophet (SAW). He said after the religious knowledge medical knowledge was the supreme knowledge and it should be used for the cure of ailing humanity irrespective of worldly benefits. He further said that we should be thankful of Allah Almighty that we were born as Muslims and we should promote solidarity and harmony among the Muslims. Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal said we would be successful in this world and the world hereafter if we follow the footsteps of Holy Prophet (SAW). Prof Javaid Akram, Vice-Chancellor UHS, FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Aamer Zaman Khan, SIMS Principal Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Dr Fiaz Ahmed Ranjha, faculty students of KEMU were present.