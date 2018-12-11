PFA seals 18 eateries over low standards

MULTAN: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams Monday sealed 18 food points in the city and its suburbs for using substandard and prohibited material in preparation of food items and poor cleanliness arrangements. Moreover, a number of eateries were also heavily fined, failing to comply with the PFA instructions, said the officials. The team sealed a sweets shop upon finding insects, washroom in the sweets processing area, no licence, no medical coverage to the workers and prohibited chemicals. The teams also sealed sweets shops in Lodhran, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mian Channu, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari and Multan. The shops were using substandard ingredients in the preparation of food items. The teams fined Rs153,500 to the shops of Multan, Khanewal and Vehari over their failure to implement cleanliness measures as prescribed by the PFA.