Rain beneficial to citrus fruit

SARGODHA: The Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) experts Monday said the current rain would be very beneficial to citrus fruit in terms of their quality, colour and weight. Talking to reporters, the experts said kinnow trees needed water desperately and less water had affected its production.

girdawars: Deputy Commissioner/ District Collector Khushab Arshed Manzoor Monday transferred nine girdawars. According to notification, the DC transferred Qamar Abbas from Khushab-1 and posted him at Jauhrabad Tehsil, M Shamsher from Jauhrabad to NTO Branch, M Nawaz posted at Grout Tehsil, M Maqbool from Grout to (Qanoogo office) Revenue Law Office Khushab, Ghulam Rabbani from Kand to Khushab-1, Ghulam Mustafa from Khushab 2 to Mitha Tiwana. Similarly, Girdawars Haji Abdullah was transferred from Mitha Tiwana to Khushab-2, M Asghar from Jourra Kalan to Revenue Law office Noushehra whereas, Girdawar M Iqbal was given additional charge of Revenue law office Noorpur.