Tue Dec 11, 2018
December 11, 2018

Petrol station staff robbed

National

MUZAFFARGARH: Two dacoits snatched Rs 500,000 from staff of a petrol station and injured one man at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Monday. According to police, Nafees Ali and Ali Raza, employees of Sitara Bilal petrol station, were going to a bank to deposit Rs 500,000 when two motorcyclists intercepted them and snatched cash. The bandits injured Ali Raza when he resisted. The injured was taken to a hospital.

