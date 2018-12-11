Dacoit killed in ‘encounter’ with Gojra police

TOBA TEK SINGH: A dacoit was killed during an ‘encounter’ with Gojra Sadar and Thikriwala, Faisalabad, police on Saturday night.

It was said by DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar while talking to journalists here on Monday. The DPO told that the alleged dacoit had shot at and injured villager Waseem of Gojra on resistance while he and his accomplices had also shot at and injured Thikriwala police ASI Rafaqat Ali during an encounter. He claimed that the police would soon arrest the accomplices of the killed dacoit.

DEMO: Activists of the Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union on Monday staged a demonstration against kiln owners on the International Human Rights Day here. Addressing the gathering, union’s vice-president Muhammad Shabbbir, district president Bashir Ahmad and others condemned the kiln owners for not giving the wages announced by the government.