Naval chief inaugurates new maritime base

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Monday inaugurated newly established Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Base Keti Bandar.

Upon arrival, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Rear Admiral Zakaur Rehman.

Later, the chief guest was given briefing on the mission, roles, tasks and operational challenges of PMSA Base Keti Bandar. The chief guest visited the base and appreciated efforts of PMSA in establishing new Coastal Bases.

Keti Bandar has a small population mainly dependant on fishing. PMSA Base will keep area of responsibility under effective surveillance through regular patrolling and prevent unauthorised exploitation of resources.

PMSA Base Keti Bandar will help fishermen with search & rescue operations as well as facilitate registration of fishing boats and assistance to public.

PMSA has recently launched a mobile application called “Assistance, Anytime, Anywhere at Sea (AAAS)” to facilitate maritime communities operating in Pakistan’s territorial waters.

PMSA is the sole Maritime Law Enforcement Agency in Pakistan which has the responsibility to regulate the maritime affairs of a vast area covering approximately 295,000 square kilometers, stretching coastline over 1000 kilometers from Sir Creek in the East to Gwadar Bay in the West PMSA is committed to prevent use of Pakistani waters for any unlawful purposes and will continue to shoulder its national obligation and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.

The event was attended by local MNA, DG PMSA, Flag Officers, Senior Officials of Pakistan Navy and civil notables.