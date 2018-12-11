Eunuch killed in Liaqatabad

LAHORE: A eunuch was killed at home by unknown suspects in Liaqatabad police limits Monday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Ahmad alias Saima, a resident of Pindi Rajpootan. The locals informed police about the foul smell emitting from the house. Police reached the crime scene and broke open the room’s door, recovered his body. Police said the victim had died couple of day ago. Forensic evidence was also collected to ascertain the cause of death.