close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

IG visits Facilitation Centre

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

LAHORE: IG Punjab visited Facilitation Centre Monday and reviewed the facilities being provided to the public at the Liberty Centre.

Lahore CCPO BA Nasir and CTO Liaqat Malik accompanied the IG. The CTO briefed IG about the facilities including verification certificate, driving licence, character certificate etc. He said the staff has been serving the citizens in double shift.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan