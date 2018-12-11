IG visits Facilitation Centre

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: IG Punjab visited Facilitation Centre Monday and reviewed the facilities being provided to the public at the Liberty Centre.
Lahore CCPO BA Nasir and CTO Liaqat Malik accompanied the IG. The CTO briefed IG about the facilities including verification certificate, driving licence, character certificate etc. He said the staff has been serving the citizens in double shift.
