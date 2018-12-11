close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

Badami Bagh Police Station besieged over rising rapes

National

December 11, 2018

LAHORE: The locals of Badami Bagh besieged the police station over increasing incidents of rape in the area Monday.

Heavy contingents of police reached the police station and dispersed them by holding successful dialogue with them. Police also arrested an accused person Shah Jahan, who had attempted physical assault on a 3-year-old minor girl. Locals gave him a good thrashing and tried to lynch him. However, police managed to save him from the mob and shifted him to an unknown location. A case has also been registered against him. Another person had raped a 7-year-old girl. Police have yet to arrest him. The SP said a case has been registered against the unidentified rapist.

