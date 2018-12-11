close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

Banker arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested bank manager Irfan Yasir Qazi after his bail was rejected by the Lahore High Court on Monday. Irfan, a nominated accused in FIR No 154/2017, is accused of approving 99 cases of bogus loans worth Rs 15 million as manager of the bank’s Raiwand Road branch. The accused will be produced before a court today for physical remand.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan