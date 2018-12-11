Banker arrested

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested bank manager Irfan Yasir Qazi after his bail was rejected by the Lahore High Court on Monday. Irfan, a nominated accused in FIR No 154/2017, is accused of approving 99 cases of bogus loans worth Rs 15 million as manager of the bank’s Raiwand Road branch. The accused will be produced before a court today for physical remand.